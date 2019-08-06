As Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Valuation Declined, United Capital Financial Advisers Trimmed Its Position by $427,308; As Broadridge Financial Solutio (BR) Stock Price Rose, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Lifted Position by $412,000

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 5,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 57,537 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 62,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $76.31. About 3.50M shares traded or 5.24% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (BR) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 21,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $6.65 during the last trading session, reaching $121.08. About 940,016 shares traded or 23.12% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Financial Advisors Poised to Allocate Assets to Active Nontransparent ETFs, Broadridge Survey Reveals – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 40,889 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt invested in 0.16% or 274,998 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 0.21% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 134,740 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.11% stake. Prudential Financial holds 0.02% or 114,224 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Co holds 3,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited has invested 0.03% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Parkside Fincl Bank & has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) stated it has 1,059 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd accumulated 854,771 shares. Horizon Invs Lc reported 0.01% stake. Natixis has 0.09% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 146,282 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 9,700 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,033 shares.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,000 shares to 20,200 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,700 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $14.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 20,524 shares to 150,219 shares, valued at $20.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 7,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,557 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “August 2019 Stock Considerations – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lanny’s Dividend Stock Purchase Activity – July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Nomura/Instinet Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Dow Stock for the Dividend as the Breakup Dust Settles – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.