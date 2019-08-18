As Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Valuation Declined, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Raised by $398,328 Its Stake; At&T (Put) (T) Shareholder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Lowered Position by $3.10 Million as Stock Price Rose

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 4,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 190,211 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, up from 185,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 1.83 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (T) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Trial Nears Ends With U.S. Antitrust Chief Sounding Upbeat; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 26/03/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASSAILS LAWYERS AS SLING PRESIDENT GETS TRANSCRIPT; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio (Correct); 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS REDUCED ITS IPO PRICE RANGE TO $16.00 TO $17.00 FROM PRIOR RANGE OF $19.00 TO $22.00 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: @CWAUnion has filed Labor Board charges accusing AT&T of illegally withholding info requested by the; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s first-quarter profit rises 33 percent

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.30 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 675,193 shares to 700,693 shares, valued at $128.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (Put) (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Technology Etf (IYW) by 6,380 shares to 14,431 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 292,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,291 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ).