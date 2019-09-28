As Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Stock Value Declined, Holder Midas Management Boosted Holding; American Century Companies Decreased Its Tech Data (TECD) Stake by $13.28 Million

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 35.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 127,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 227,572 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.80 million, down from 355,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $103.1. About 179,189 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02M, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 2.70 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. The insider AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought 764,501 shares worth $57.04M.

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.98 earnings per share, down 1.32% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.02 per share. TECD’s profit will be $106.11M for 8.65 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.78% EPS growth.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 682,777 shares to 3.21M shares, valued at $124.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.