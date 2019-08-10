As Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Share Price Declined, Laffer Investments Raised Its Stake; As Putnam Municipal Opportunities (PMO) Market Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Advisors Asset Management Upped Its Holding

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 391 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 6,887 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579.06M, up from 6,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 2.30 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities (PMO) by 15.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 31,923 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 242,083 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 210,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Municipal Opportunities for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 40,008 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5,516 shares to 14,028 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,852 shares, and cut its stake in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Benjamin F Edwards & has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 1,540 shares. Oppenheimer And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). City Of London Investment Management Com Limited holds 0.1% or 120,588 shares. Moreover, Cohen Steers has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr has 5,142 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Com holds 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) or 1 shares. Moreover, Hl Svcs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Tradewinds Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,796 shares. Us Bancshares De owns 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 4,545 shares. Ameriprise Finance has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 29,425 shares. Pnc Fin Grp Inc owns 2,702 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 5,725 shares or 0% of the stock. 150,139 are held by Van Eck Associates.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Invests has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Suntrust Banks owns 294,555 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Kistler accumulated 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 62,061 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd holds 0.04% or 668,351 shares. The Illinois-based Advisory Research Inc has invested 0.22% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Adage Capital Partners Llc reported 381,100 shares. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Royal London Asset Management reported 0% stake. Sterling Cap Ltd owns 42,300 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.47% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Amg Funds Lc holds 0.97% or 11,794 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Guardian Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.32% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Ameritas Invest Incorporated has invested 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

