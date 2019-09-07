As Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Ativo Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Badger Meter (BMI) by $318,725 as Stock Value Declined

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) by 43.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 8,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 11,007 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926,000, down from 19,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 2.41M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 5,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The hedge fund held 11,358 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632,000, down from 17,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 161,258 shares traded or 5.49% up from the average. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO COPPER FORECAST ON DELICATE ECONOMY; 16/03/2018 – Badger Meter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c; 22/05/2018 – BMI of Texas Patient Loses 210 Pounds after Sleeve Gastrectomy & Receives American Heart Association Lifestyle Change Award; 20/04/2018 – DJ Badger Meter Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMI); 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visual Media Awards; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visu; 12/03/2018 – China’s gas consumption to grow 10 pct in 2018 – BMI Research; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO ZAMBIA FROM REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold BMI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 21.77 million shares or 3.42% less from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 19,497 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 44,911 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 163,270 shares. Rodgers Brothers owns 106,021 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. 7,090 were accumulated by Blair William Il. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Mason Street Lc accumulated 9,350 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bridges Inv Management reported 0.04% stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Llc invested 0.05% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). 99,197 are held by Sei Invs Com. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) or 51 shares. Blackrock owns 4.33 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Copeland Management Limited Liability Corp has 1.81% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 470,820 shares.

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.14M for 31.31 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

More notable recent Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Badger Meter -7% post Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Badger Meter, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BMI) Return On Capital Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Badger Meter, Inc.’s (NYSE:BMI) Recent Track Record Look Strong? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin met with the Water Council to discuss water technology – Milwaukee Business Journal” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpc Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 101,758 shares to 128,249 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,394 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 11,293 shares to 268,030 shares, valued at $12.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. The insider AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought 764,501 shares worth $57.04M.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $936.04 million for 6.97 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Closer Look At LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell’s Valuation Says Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Limited owns 228,132 shares. 61,323 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Hussman Strategic Advsrs has 0.31% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 15,000 shares. Shoker Counsel stated it has 2,380 shares. Optimum Advisors invested 0.07% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Invsts invested in 19.75 million shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Advisor Prtn invested 0.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Jcic Asset holds 0% or 50 shares. Blackrock stated it has 22.85 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.07% or 283,232 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 3,846 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 82,755 shares. Moreover, Burney has 0.31% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 59,005 shares.