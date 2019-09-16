As Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com (LYB) Share Value Declined, Argi Investment Services Has Lifted Its Position by $402,394; Saybrook Capital Upped Holding in Mohawk Inds Com (MHK)

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com (LYB) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 4,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 32,047 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76 million, up from 27,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $86.27. About 3.69M shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 835,102 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 151 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.05% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Principal Financial Grp reported 545,332 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0.06% or 247,212 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Co (Trc) reported 0.21% stake. S&Co Incorporated has invested 0.09% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Smith Salley Associates reported 1.09% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Raymond James Associate stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Mckinley Cap Management Limited Liability Corp Delaware stated it has 0.56% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 42,503 were reported by Twin Cap. Oxbow Ltd Llc owns 81,086 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus reported 216,106 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Horizon Investments Ltd owns 2,768 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Etf (VEA) by 141,874 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $73.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc Com (NYSE:HBI) by 103,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,946 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills Inc Com (NYSE:GIS).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. Patel Bhavesh V. also bought $498,873 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.61 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $235,375 were bought by BRUCKMANN BRUCE on Tuesday, August 6.