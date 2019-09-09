As Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs A (LYB) Stock Value Declined, Fdx Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding; Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Shareholder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Decreased Holding

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs A (LYB) by 66.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 5,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 12,618 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 7,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 2.44 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 3,280 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 6,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $135.24. About 550,937 shares traded or 13.52% up from the average. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. 764,501 shares valued at $57.04 million were bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC on Thursday, August 29.

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.21M for 31.60 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.