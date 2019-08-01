As Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (LYB) Stock Value Declined, Groesbeck Investment Management Has Increased Its Position by $932,400; As General Electric Co. (Put) (GE) Valuation Rose, Twin Tree Management LP Has Boosted Position

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (LYB) by 106.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 21,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 10,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.07. About 961,295 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in General Electric Co. (Put) (GE) by 169.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 246,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 391,900 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 145,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co. (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 33.12 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/03/2018 – GE REPRESENTATIVE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – GE AND SAFRAN HAVE ALSO SENT TEAM TO ASSIST NTSB; 18/04/2018 – SOURCE SAYS LIKELY THAT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES’ ‘INSPECTIONS ARE IN THE 400 TO 600 ENGINE RANGE IN ORDER TO WRAP THIS UP IN 30 DAYS’; 27/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF GENERAL ELECTRIC FOR “MULTI-LAYER X-RAY SOURCE FABRICATION” (AMERICAN INVENTORS); 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 09/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Bus: GE earnings major issue before Opening Bell; 22/05/2018 – GLOBAL NUCLEAR FUEL AWARDED $250 MILLION-PLUS CONTRACT TO FUEL ENTERGY NUCLEAR BOILING WATER REACTORS; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 25/05/2018 – Liz Claman: GE has `multiple bidders’ for its lighting company: sources

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De invested in 282,026 shares. 3,735 are owned by Fayez Sarofim And. Advisor Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,328 shares. Assetmark Incorporated accumulated 4,143 shares or 0% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 217 shares. Stanley invested 0.35% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 4.03M shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Quantum Capital has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 129,600 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has invested 0.13% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 79,031 are held by Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability. 57,537 are owned by Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corp. South State stated it has 0.23% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Sit Investment Associate Inc holds 0.07% or 26,961 shares.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New Cl A Com (NYSE:GME) by 30,300 shares to 62,650 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (Put) (NYSE:KSS) by 118,000 shares to 33,700 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (Put) (NYSE:CF) by 99,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,800 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).