As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Valuation Declined, Smith Salley & Associates Has Increased Its Stake; As Starbucks Com (SBUX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Vision Capital Management Cut Stake

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 9,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 83,006 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, up from 73,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $77.38. About 5.33 million shares traded or 53.44% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,334 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, down from 101,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Changes Customer Policies After Furor Over Arrests; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: TRANSACTION EXPECTED EPS ACCRETIVE BY END OF FY 2021; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION IS `REASONABLY PRICED’; 11/05/2018 – KFVS News: BREAKING: This incident comes two weeks after a similar device was discovered about two miles away at a; 07/05/2018 – Nestle and Starbucks strike $7.15 bln coffee licensing deal; 05/03/2018 ALBERTSONS COMPANIES – JIM DONALD IS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF STARBUCKS; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee break brewing after Whitbread investors stir; 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Trust holds 2.24% or 71,172 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a Oregon-based fund reported 22,054 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 27,799 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.29% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 11,157 are owned by Williams Jones And. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 6.00M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3.38M shares. Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 27,215 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na reported 93,501 shares. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Parsec Mngmt holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 215,805 shares. Dakota Wealth Management reported 18,915 shares. Atria Invests Limited Com holds 0.15% or 47,354 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company holds 120,313 shares. Sit Associates Inc reported 0.39% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $359.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,590 shares to 10,349 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stoneridge Ptnrs Ltd Company has invested 0.62% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Lipe And Dalton has invested 2.17% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 283,232 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 9,754 were reported by Zeke Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fmr Ltd Co stated it has 4.38M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 5.16 million are held by Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cwm Lc owns 53 shares. Moreover, Adell Harriman Carpenter has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Tdam Usa Inc reported 6,177 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). National Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). State Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,902 shares. Finemark National Bank & holds 69,953 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Hl Financial Ser Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $498,873 activity.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 13,103 shares to 51,711 shares, valued at $8.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 4,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,884 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).