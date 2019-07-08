As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Trexquant Investment LP Has Raised Its Stake; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Upped Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) (DO) Position by $500,000 as Share Value Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) (DO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 841,213 shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 71.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 20,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,959 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 28,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $87.53. About 3.53 million shares traded or 22.31% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 116,500 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings.

