As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Valuation Declined, Greystone Managed Investments Increased Its Stake by $584,724; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Motco Decreased Its Holding

Motco decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 10,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 227,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, down from 237,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 14.04M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 22.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 6,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 37,594 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 30,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $73.14. About 1.92 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,321 were reported by Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability. 9,284 are owned by Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings invested in 3.77M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 84,385 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability reported 6,124 shares. Amp Cap Invsts stated it has 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny holds 0.07% or 40,619 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management invested in 2.25M shares or 4.13% of the stock. Moreover, Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 1.46% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8.60 million shares. Randolph Co Inc has 5.44% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Putnam Fl Investment Management has invested 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 49,645 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Winfield Assoc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K) by 6,926 shares to 52,785 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fd Cl I by 25,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 535,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.18 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc owns 3,984 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 39,400 shares. 584,553 are owned by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Ci Invs invested in 0.01% or 16,900 shares. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 283,232 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Td Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.12% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.21% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 212,930 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 37,088 shares. Cincinnati Casualty invested in 1.22% or 17,683 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Communications holds 0.13% or 10,180 shares. 98,573 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.11% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 106,669 shares. 2,854 were accumulated by Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company.

