As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Valuation Declined, Advisory Services Network Boosted Its Position by $342,468; Springbok Capital Management Position in Bunge Limited (Call) (BG) Has Raised by $1.46 Million as Stock Price Rose

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (Call) (BG) by 3066.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 27,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 970,280 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Expected to Win Regulatory Approval to Boost Bunge Stake; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Announces Annual Meeting Results; 29/03/2018 – CORBION NV CORB.AS – CORBION AND BUNGE ARE 50.1%/49.9% PARTNERS IN SB RENEWABLE OILS; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 2; 03/04/2018 – Oman Daily: Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Limited Addresses NGFA Annual Convention; 14/03/2018 – BUNGE LTD – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.46 PER COMMON SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 27

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 4,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,263 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 20,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $85.34. About 1.89 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 247,699 shares. Swiss Savings Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 573,135 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Aqr Cap Ltd has 0.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 424,449 shares. Gru One Trading Lp accumulated 28,323 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd accumulated 33,070 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability owns 12,498 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.03% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corporation holds 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 111,621 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 355,054 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt LP stated it has 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 908,782 shares. Kepos Cap LP owns 121,837 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 870 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. On Tuesday, May 21 HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 38,588 shares. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600. Zachman Brian also bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. The insider FRIBOURG PAUL J bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01 million.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 24,975 shares to 40,721 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 115,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,156 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,251 shares to 8,446 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,386 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Nuwave Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 4,469 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Winch Advisory Service Ltd Liability Co reported 3,871 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Creative Planning reported 4,689 shares. Foundry Prtn has invested 0.69% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Ifrah Financial reported 3,476 shares stake. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.23% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 4.58M shares. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Gp Limited Com holds 2.95% or 83,759 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.2% or 163,917 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.4% or 4.47M shares. Cwm Ltd Company invested in 0% or 53 shares. Guardian Life Of America holds 878 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Company stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 10 invested in 2.02% or 112,046 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested in 37,088 shares.