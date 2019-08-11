As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stock Price Declined, Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Boosted Position by $2.82 Million; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shareholder Aurelius Capital Management LP Lowered Position as Market Value Declined

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 796,573 shares traded or 35.90% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 57.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 30,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 83,759 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 53,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 2.50 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $41.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 17,715 shares. Prudential has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Kemnay Advisory Serv holds 24,624 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 207,463 shares. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 297,286 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated reported 117 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 23,211 shares. Raymond James Ser Advisors has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Bogle Inv Management LP De holds 22,419 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Legal & General Plc invested in 0% or 111,877 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company has 482,086 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 151,382 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 1.20 million shares. Pnc Gp Inc has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 2,334 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Lc has 109,079 shares. Brookfield Asset Management stated it has 35,000 shares. Texas-based Amer Commercial Bank has invested 1.12% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Advisory Network Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 24,263 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 2.63 million shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 4,782 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Com invested in 4,244 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 4.58M are owned by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Daiwa Group holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 23,393 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Sigma Planning Corp holds 7,865 shares. Thornburg Mgmt stated it has 1.45% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Financial Bank has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Proshare Advisors Lc stated it has 78,869 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Glenmede Company Na reported 0.02% stake.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 410,527 shares to 19,473 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.45 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,756 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).