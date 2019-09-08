As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stock Price Declined, 10-15 Associates Lifted by $672,084 Its Position; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cumberland Partners LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.08 Million

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 4,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 78,666 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.65M, down from 82,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.31M shares traded or 27.59% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 8,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 112,046 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, up from 104,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 2.41M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $877.79 million for 19.82 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Co Ca owns 30,689 shares. 49,900 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advisors. The Iowa-based Dubuque State Bank Tru Communication has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 99,589 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 59,062 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Guyasuta Investment Advsrs Inc has 3.93% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 2,204 are owned by Crawford Counsel. Adirondack Tru stated it has 1,832 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Hamilton Point Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,435 shares stake. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 24,060 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.16% or 35,931 shares. Sectoral Asset Mgmt owns 0.09% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,015 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.15% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 40,003 shares. Amg Natl Commercial Bank has 0.14% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 9,046 shares.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 11,494 shares to 47,264 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in North American Const by 28,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 586,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. $57.04 million worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) was bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 71,405 shares to 10,878 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 75,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,053 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Guardian Capital Advisors LP has invested 0.32% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,425 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 229,100 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Oakworth owns 1,630 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Blackrock Inc invested in 22.85M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 19,078 shares. Legal General Gru Public Lc invested in 0.1% or 2.09 million shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.18% or 473,501 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Inc holds 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 4,796 shares. Fort LP reported 579 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 10 invested 2.02% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Everence Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.15% stake.