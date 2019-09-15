As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Shares Declined, Shareholder Institute For Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Indus Capital Partners Has Upped Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Position by $692,667 as Stock Price Rose

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 107.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 4,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 8,584 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $739,000, up from 4,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $86.27. About 3.69M shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 611,763 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, up from 534,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 25.42 million shares traded or 41.61% up from the average. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 10/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN BANKS WILL OFFER CHEAPER CREDIT LINES FOR CUSTOMERS USING MORE THAN 15 PCT OF OVERDRAFT LINES FOR 30 STRAIGHT DAYS -INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION; 01/05/2018 – Itau Weathers Record-Low Interest Rates With More Consumer Loans; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Itau’s USD750MM Subordinated T1 Notes ‘B’ Final Rating; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Cuts Viability Ratings of Itau Unibanco S.A. and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. to ‘bb’ From ‘bb+’; 10/04/2018 – ITAU’S MESQUITA: RATE CUT IN MAY MORE PROBABLE AFTER MARCH CPI; 16/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BANK CUTTING INTEREST RATES IN SOME PERSONAL LOANS; 12/04/2018 – Itau Unibanco- Conference call Invitation; 05/03/2018 BRF REMOVED FROM ITAU BBA’S EQUITY BUY LIST; IOCHPE ADDED; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead effort to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cincinnati Indemnity reported 16,134 shares. Phocas Fin stated it has 910 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corporation reported 0.09% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Envestnet Asset reported 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 22.89M were accumulated by Blackrock Incorporated. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.56% stake. 1832 Asset Management Lp has 0.04% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 63,052 were accumulated by Valicenti Advisory Ser. 213,877 are held by Asset Mgmt One Ltd. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 107 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And Tru holds 0.01% or 243 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Element Mngmt Lc has invested 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Evermay Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Boston Prtn reported 23,514 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Closer Look At LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lyondell’s Houston refinery continues demolition program – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Stock Is Cheap for Too Many Reasons – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell in MOU for $12B Chinese chemical investment – report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. Patel Bhavesh V. bought 7,246 shares worth $498,873.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $451.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4,587 shares to 1,229 shares, valued at $645,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,094 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).