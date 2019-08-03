As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Shares Declined, Institute For Wealth Management Decreased Its Stake; As Sap Se (SAP) Stock Price Declined, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Decreased Its Stake by $341,665

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 29.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 2,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 7,063 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $815,000, down from 10,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $121.68. About 652,082 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 16/04/2018 – Talend Updates Data Fabric to Unlock Analytics Potential of SAP Data; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 23/05/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 115 EUROS FROM 105 EUROS; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 08/03/2018 – Ameri100 Leverages Client Base for First SAP Cloud Platform Award; 17/05/2018 – SAP Elects Four Members to Supervisory Board in By-Election; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS THREE SUSPENDED EXECUTIVES QUIT AFTER GUPTA PAYMENTS; 08/03/2018 – SAP: Probe Found No Payments to Government Officials; 26/04/2018 – Onapsis Helps SAP Customers Identify and Fix Widespread Critical Security Configuration Risk

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 64.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 7,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 4,131 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.57% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 4.41M shares traded or 34.07% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp has invested 0.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Lipe & Dalton holds 35,045 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Company owns 4,469 shares. Bluecrest Cap Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 6,396 shares. Moreover, Botty Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Amer owns 4.06 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 2.17M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 201,427 shares. Cambridge Inv Research owns 21,701 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pictet Cie (Europe) reported 2,860 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company owns 114 shares. City Hldgs Comm owns 245 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Lc invested in 19,873 shares. Cwm Limited Liability invested in 53 shares. Peddock Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $459.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 9,077 shares to 22,047 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 164,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS).

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 7,170 shares to 7,720 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 19,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).