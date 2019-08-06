As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Lowered Its Holding by $462,336; G-F-W Energy X LP Stake in Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Has Decreased by $300,902

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 5,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 370,519 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15 million, down from 376,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 1.05 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.61% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $9.43. About 1.33 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN)

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Mar 7, 2019 : LTHM, MSFT, S, GE, F, MRO, PFE, GLPI, PTEN, MNST, EBAY, RMBS – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Narrower Q1 Loss, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 57,522 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 41,444 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Com stated it has 0.76% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Strs Ohio invested in 1.99M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Syntal Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 689,839 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 330,186 shares. 27,805 were accumulated by Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability Co. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 44 shares. Buckingham Capital invested in 0.97% or 730,491 shares. Arosa Cap Lp reported 775,000 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of America Corp De owns 1.97M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 10,317 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 651,203 shares.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 15,970 shares to 153,668 shares, valued at $7.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR).