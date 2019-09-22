As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Share Price Declined, Elm Ridge Management Lifted Stake; Farmers Trust Co Cut Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $1.74 Million

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 52.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 17,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 51,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, up from 33,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.29. About 6.30M shares traded or 85.14% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 15,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 86,883 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.71M, down from 102,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88 million shares traded or 87.73% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – Dimon in Annual Letter Says JPM Can Grow Almost Anywhere (Video); 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan – Global Healthcare Adds Merck & Co, Cuts Bayer; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 16/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan reports better-than-expected quarterly profit; 08/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP GOLF.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project- FT; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. $498,873 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) was bought by Patel Bhavesh V..

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $124.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 14,865 shares to 63,344 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.28 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $354.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 53,164 shares to 64,351 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).