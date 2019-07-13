As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Market Value Declined, Holder Zwj Investment Counsel Raised Stake; Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Valuation Rose While Griffin Asset Management Lowered by $364,511 Its Stake

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 7,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,245 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 30,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 598,494 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 27/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS RDL HOLDERS INTEREST BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN; 29/05/2018 – TRUAMERICA AND OAKTREE BUY APARTMENT PROPERTIES IN SOUTHWEST; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE – WILLING TO SUPPORT RDL WIND-DOWN EFFORT BY NOMINATING UP TO 2 NONEXECUTIVE DIRECTORS TO JOIN BOARD AT RANGER’S INVITATION; 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Bides Its Time Amid Scarce Targets in Distressed Assets; 10/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group, LLC Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series A Preferred Units; 08/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS FURTHER LETTER TO RANGER BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CALLS ON BOARD TO ALLOW ALL SHAREHOLDERS A VOICE; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- RANGER’S BOARD MADE NO ATTEMPT TO RESPOND TO VALID FUNDAMENTAL CONCERNS RAISED IN PUBLICLY-RELEASED APRIL 11 LETTER; 09/03/2018 – OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS ENDS BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 169,840 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.28M, up from 160,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $86.05. About 2.72 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN

