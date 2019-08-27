As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Market Value Declined, Btc Capital Management Increased by $822,360 Its Position; Skyline Champion (SKY) Share Price Rose While Mak Capital One Decreased Its Stake by $27.00 Million

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 4.04M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.76M, down from 5.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.41. About 78,755 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – ON A BASIC PER SHARE BASIS, QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $0.15; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE FILES TO TRANSFER LISTING TO NYSE FROM NYSE AMERICAN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY); 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Skyline; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 25.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 9,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 48,759 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 38,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $70.19. About 248,161 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch

More notable recent Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) news were published by: Midasletter.com which released: “30 Minutes with Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) (NYSE:ACB) CCO Cam Battley – Midas Letter” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Flagstar Bancorp’s (NYSE:FBC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Markel (NYSE:MKL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $230.87 million activity. BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC sold 4.79M shares worth $96.76 million. 4.31M Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) shares with value of $87.18M were sold by CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS L P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa invested in 0% or 28 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech holds 12,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rmb Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Spitfire Capital Limited Co holds 4.32% or 217,500 shares. Fmr Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.32 million shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 251,625 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 13,100 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,439 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 5,996 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 7.93M shares. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 1.53M shares or 4.03% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.01% or 2.32 million shares in its portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $498,873 activity.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,002 shares to 62,048 shares, valued at $17.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 23,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,717 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “This Chemical Stock Could Burn Bulls, Says Analyst – Schaeffers Research” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LyondellBasell +6% after Goldman upgrades to Buy – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LyondellBasell Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 35,140 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 46,053 shares. Monetary Management Group Incorporated Inc reported 2,375 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 4,782 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 42 shares. Shelton Cap stated it has 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 4,131 shares. Sterling Cap Lc reported 42,300 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie invested in 82,251 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Peoples Finance Serv reported 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Wills Group accumulated 1.81% or 31,801 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Marco Mngmt Lc holds 2.1% or 134,705 shares in its portfolio. Kwmg Limited Liability Co invested 0.53% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Citadel Advisors Lc holds 436,025 shares.