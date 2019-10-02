As Lyondellbasell Industries N (Call) (LYB) Stock Declined, Bank Of America Increased Stake by $42.14 Million; Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Shareholder Forest Hill Capital Has Cut Stake by $2.16 Million

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 47.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 54,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The hedge fund held 60,084 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, down from 114,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38.61. About 16,623 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 16/03/2018 – MIC SAYS ONLY ONE PIPELINE SUBJECT TO FERC RATE REGULATION; 26/04/2018 – Mic’s top business exec is leaving the publisher after a year on the job:; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 46C; 24/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation And Certain Of Its Current And Former Executives; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure: Glass Lewis Recommends Stockholders Vote for All of Company’s Director Nominees; 15/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE’S KWOK COMMENTS ON SYDNEY PANEL; 16/03/2018 – FERC Tax Ruling Expected to Have No Impact on Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 17/04/2018 – MOAB MANAGES FUNDS THAT BENEFICIALLY OWN ABOUT 1% MIC; 08/03/2018 – MIC MANAGER NOTIFIES MIC IT INTENDS TO BUY ADDED SHRS; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS Has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Bd Members of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (Call) (LYB) by 337.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 490,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 635,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.69M, up from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $83.82. About 284,932 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. Patel Bhavesh V. bought $498,873 worth of stock or 7,246 shares.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $660.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SMIN) by 16,665 shares to 9,710 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 33,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,085 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 1.98M shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc owns 5,364 shares. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bluecrest Cap Ltd owns 118,005 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 1.25M shares. Matarin Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 40,986 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset has 0.02% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 143,367 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management holds 0.04% or 4,790 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 81,086 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa stated it has 77,983 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh has 0.06% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 115,907 shares. Bank stated it has 3,885 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Boston Ptnrs, Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,514 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 419,290 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 379,464 shares.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Time To Buy LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy in October – Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LyondellBasell in MOU for $12B Chinese chemical investment – report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell’s Valuation Says Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold MIC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 56.14% less from 109.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Invest Rech Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Amer Asset Mngmt reported 0.38% stake. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 14,083 shares. Cove Street Capital Ltd stated it has 2.29% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 415,000 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Co reported 121,794 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc accumulated 170,019 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 5,250 shares. Edge Wealth holds 0% or 500 shares. Principal Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 6,869 shares. Synovus accumulated 0% or 2,758 shares. Patten And Patten Tn invested in 86,235 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Services Gp accumulated 8,787 shares. Strs Ohio owns 8,292 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Twin Tree Mgmt LP has 0% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC).

Analysts await Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 248.28% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.29 per share. MIC’s profit will be $87.14 million for 9.56 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Macquarie Infrastructure: 10% Dividend Made Even Safer By Balance Sheet Improvements – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Keysight’s (KEYS) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on May 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macquarie: High-Yield Play Insiders Are Buying – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2018. More interesting news about Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MIC To Conduct Conference Call and Webcast Covering Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, November 1, 2018 – Business Wire” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation – IMO 2020 Catalyst No One Talks About – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.