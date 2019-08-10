As Lyondellbasell Industries N (Call) (LYB) Share Price Declined, Jane Street Group Has Raised Its Holding; As Rpm International (RPM) Share Value Rose, Diamond Hill Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $2.81 Million

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (Call) (LYB) by 36.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 21,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 2.30 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Rpm International (RPM) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 48,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.11 million, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Rpm International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $68.39. About 668,674 shares traded or 7.08% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Adams Natural Res Fund Inc has 0.54% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Axa accumulated 0.26% or 793,386 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Parametric Assoc Limited accumulated 1.55M shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 3,984 shares. 896,452 were reported by Miller Howard Invests Incorporated New York. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Luminus Limited Liability Co reported 118,900 shares stake. National Bank Of The West accumulated 0.12% or 12,147 shares. New York-based Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.09% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Mufg Americas Hldg holds 182 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Scopus Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.25% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bahl Gaynor holds 0.67% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 870,705 shares. Linscomb & Williams invested 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (Call) (NASDAQ:INTU) by 25,100 shares to 33,400 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 75,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,004 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Investors Can Clean Up On The Dividend With Dow Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Time To Buy LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LyondellBasell slides after Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “RPM International’s Strategic Plan Starts Paying Off – The Motley Fool” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are RPM International Inc.â€™s (NYSE:RPM) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 18,593 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $42.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tegna Inc. by 446,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.66M shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp..