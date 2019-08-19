As Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) Share Price Declined, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Lowered Position by $604,800; Stralem & Co Cut Oracle Com (ORCL) Holding by $1.04 Million

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 12.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 19,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 133,030 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, down from 152,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 3,827 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. UP 1% TO 3%, EST. UP 3%; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa; 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy; 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 21,701 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 28,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $75.24. About 35,432 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 5,640 shares to 58,350 shares, valued at $5.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,395 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,213 were accumulated by One Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Greenleaf has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 23,339 are owned by Sequoia Finance Advsr Limited Liability Company. Cardinal Mngmt reported 1.21% stake. Wetherby Asset Management has 69,694 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 1,269 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability Co accumulated 454,326 shares. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pennsylvania-based Lincoln has invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Vulcan Value Prtn Ltd holds 4.20M shares. Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & has invested 0.21% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Aviva Public Lc stated it has 916,660 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset has invested 0.29% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stearns Fincl accumulated 32,017 shares. The New York-based Gideon Capital Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.97% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.83 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 137,192 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.75% or 13,772 shares. Ci Investments accumulated 0.01% or 16,900 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc has 0.02% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 2,532 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.2% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 5.16M shares. Northern Trust Corp has 4.82 million shares. 4.03 million are held by Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 157 shares. American Bancshares has invested 1.12% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). The New York-based Qs Investors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Plante Moran Finance Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. 73,388 were reported by Conning Incorporated. Moreover, Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has 0.02% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 21,406 shares.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc Cl by 19,770 shares to 123,418 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd Dcplnd by 7,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series (SDY).

