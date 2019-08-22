As Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A (LYB) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Denali Advisors Lowered Position; Kornitzer Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Helmerich & Payne (HP) by $440,000

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 325,910 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.11 million, down from 333,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $39.92. About 360,874 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A (LYB) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 118,451 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.96M, down from 123,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $72.65. About 661,324 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global (NASDAQ:CDK) by 107,300 shares to 118,400 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 41,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 39,400 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking reported 285,140 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 1.03M shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.48% or 201,427 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 668,351 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Advisors Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 111,329 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 17,963 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp has 19,695 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Shoker Invest Counsel reported 0.15% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Guardian Advsrs Lp has invested 0.32% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Texas Yale Cap Corp holds 0.1% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 30,512 shares. Franklin holds 0.04% or 843,909 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.21 million for 29.35 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10,075 shares to 148,880 shares, valued at $6.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corp Adr Reprstg 1 Ord Sh (NYSE:SNE) by 10,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH).