As Lyondellbasell Indusco L (LYB) Shares Declined, Hexavest Has Increased Holding by $1.83 Million; Nadler Financial Group Decreased Apple (AAPL) Stake as Shares Rose

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $930.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $199.93. About 10.55 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS ADVANCED PROTECTION NOW SUPPORTS APPLE’S NATIVE APPLICATIONS ON IOS DEVICES, INCLUDING APPLE MAIL, CALENDAR, AND CONTACTS – BLOG; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 25/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apple to Expand Secure Wireless Chip Beyond Payments; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Other Products Rev $3.95B; 30/04/2018 – Apple Results to Show IPhone X Problem and Cook’s Plan to Fix It; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – IPHONE 8, IPHONE 8 PLUS RED SPECIAL EDITION TO BE AVAILABLE IN 64GB AND 256GB MODELS STARTING AT APPLE RETAIL PRICE OF $699 FROM APPLE.COM; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 13/05/2018 – Apple and Samsung return to court in `Groundhog Day’ spat; 20/04/2018 – Apple is one example of a technology giant that has eaten into the domain of other industries, such as games, music, photography and media; 03/04/2018 – Apple poaches top AI executive from Google

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indusco L (LYB) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 21,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 275,249 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, up from 253,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indusco L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 854,424 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99M and $313.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77M shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $22.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vantage Investment Prtn Limited Company reported 7.9% stake. Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 14,089 shares or 3.09% of the stock. Herald Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 16,110 shares. Zevin Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,005 shares. United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Mngmt has invested 1.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lincluden Mgmt Limited owns 19,570 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Lafayette Invs owns 18,571 shares. Private Mngmt Inc accumulated 2,421 shares. 20,273 are owned by Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Limited Partnership. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested 3.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kemnay Advisory Serv owns 95,633 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 366,694 shares or 5.6% of the stock. Korea Investment has 3.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.55 million shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,150 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa owns 476,517 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B2gold Corp Util (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 294,341 shares to 2.33M shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kasikornbank Pub Co N (KPCPY) by 43,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,719 shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp Co L (NYSE:TU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 4,655 shares. Rampart Inv Commerce Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). The Tennessee-based Green Square Lc has invested 0.75% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Schroder Inv Group Inc holds 0.08% or 584,687 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.03% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Franklin Inc has invested 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Field Main Bancshares stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Glenmede Trust Na owns 42,965 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 20,674 shares. Moreover, Cumberland has 1.47% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 173,780 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Co (Trc) holds 8,748 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Zwj Investment Counsel has 1.18% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 169,840 shares. Capstone Advsrs Ltd stated it has 9,389 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.87% or 463,376 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

