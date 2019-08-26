As Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) Valuation Declined, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Cut Position; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Paychex (PAYX) as Stock Price Rose

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 40,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.24 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $70.17. About 49,414 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 79.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 31,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 8,052 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $646,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $80.58. About 21,255 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LyondellBasell to buy up to 37M shares via Dutch Auction tender – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LyondellBasell Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Stock Is Cheap for Too Many Reasons – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 0.1% stake. Bridgeway Inc reported 0.84% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Shoker Invest Counsel has 2,380 shares. Sit Associates Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Tdam Usa Incorporated holds 0.04% or 6,177 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). British Columbia Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 107,381 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 3.36 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Daiwa Secs owns 23,393 shares. 53 are held by Cwm Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Moody Bancorporation Tru Division has 0.08% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fincl Counselors Inc invested in 3,379 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Macquarie Gru accumulated 0% or 18,130 shares. Brookfield Asset holds 0.01% or 35,000 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 21,673 shares to 3.24M shares, valued at $176.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Imperial Bk (NYSE:CM) by 804,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XBI) by 86,600 shares to 258,000 shares, valued at $23.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (Call) (NYSE:MS) by 190,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (Call) (NASDAQ:ISBC).

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADP vs. Paychex: Comparing Key Metrics For The Two Largest Payroll Processing Companies – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Paychex, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paychex (PAYX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Income Investors Look At Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.97M for 29.20 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gyroscope Capital Management Limited Co has 0.14% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 4,298 shares. Huntington Bankshares has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, Middleton Ma has 0.22% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 17,357 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 12,300 shares. Twin Tree LP reported 22,921 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 0.5% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 544,952 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 0.05% stake. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc invested in 5,461 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gideon Capital Advsrs Incorporated owns 7,145 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 0% or 5,663 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 557,113 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank has 43,053 shares. Texas Yale Capital invested in 0.13% or 39,148 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). M&R holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 671 shares.