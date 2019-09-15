As Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) Stock Value Declined, Mrj Capital Trimmed Its Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Lowered Its Holding by $2.67 Million

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 42,740 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68M, down from 49,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $86.27. About 3.63 million shares traded or 8.31% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 13,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 159,787 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.63 million, down from 173,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38M shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 28/03/2018 – Apple Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Throttled iPhones; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 28/03/2018 – Tech Times: Apple Makes Once-Exclusive iMac Pro Accessories Available For All Users; 20/04/2018 – Apple may replace the iPhone X, but if so, it’s likely because a new flagship model is coming not because consumers aren’t interested in the current phone; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Artificial-Intelligence Executive From Rival Google; 07/04/2018 – Jersey City is raising its profile as an alternative to New York City, given its closeness to the Big Apple and more reasonable prices

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D L Carlson Gru Inc owns 56,347 shares or 3.44% of their US portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust holds 24,627 shares or 2.21% of its portfolio. Fiera reported 478,731 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Alps Advsrs Inc owns 54,239 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 24,274 are owned by First Commonwealth Fincl Pa. 15,110 are held by Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Coe Capital Management Ltd holds 2.14% or 9,752 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 3.98% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 126,451 shares. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stanley invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 2.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Highvista Strategies Ltd owns 0.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,200 shares. West Chester Cap Advsr holds 1.96% or 7,590 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 0% or 590 shares. Fcg Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Bancshares And Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.03% or 17,827 shares. Moreover, Synovus Financial has 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 5,655 shares. Da Davidson & Communications has 5,143 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% or 15,057 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 209 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 1.78 million are held by Wells Fargo Mn. Cna Corporation holds 2.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 112,200 shares. James Invest has 47 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverpark Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,236 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Com reported 2,010 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh holds 0.87% or 10,242 shares. Midas Mgmt invested in 1.31% or 35,000 shares.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $938.70 million for 7.70 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

