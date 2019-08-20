As Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) Stock Value Declined, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lowered Position by $2.52 Million; As Mplx LP (MPLX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lowered by $28.18 Million Its Position

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 880,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 9.70 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318.86 million, down from 10.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 933,828 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 40,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.24 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 1.63 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 367,800 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $48.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 290,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Shell Midstream Partners L P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 463,730 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc invested in 14,355 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas holds 1,735 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cv Starr & accumulated 2.84% or 196,200 shares. Moreover, Texas Yale Capital Corporation has 0.47% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Heronetta Lp holds 283,537 shares or 5.18% of its portfolio. Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 67,625 shares in its portfolio. Mai Cap Mgmt has 139,716 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.03% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 41,039 shares. 10,152 were reported by Advisory Services Net Llc. Raymond James Services has invested 0.03% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.11% or 888,800 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 5.12 million shares. Cohen & Steers reported 0.13% stake.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $3.16 million activity. Heminger Gary R. bought $1.16 million worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) on Wednesday, August 7. SANDMAN DAN D also bought $998,534 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited owns 78,550 shares. Lenox Wealth reported 85 shares stake. 4,250 were reported by Bourgeon Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation. Manchester Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 107 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited reported 0.1% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Hartford Fincl Management stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.17% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). South State Corp accumulated 27,137 shares. Fernwood Investment Management Lc holds 7,975 shares. Hamlin Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.13% or 300,695 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 335 shares or 0% of the stock. Foster Motley holds 77,548 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Torray Ltd Liability stated it has 24,676 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 14,987 were reported by Blair William & Il. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins reported 0.65% stake.