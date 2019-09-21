As Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) Stock Price Declined, Loews Has Upped Its Holding by $5.95 Million; Nuveen Asset Management Boosted Its Pvh (PVH) Stake by $22.77 Million as Market Value Declined

Loews Corp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 47.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 69,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 213,550 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.39 million, up from 144,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.29. About 6.30 million shares traded or 83.57% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 2399.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 242,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 252,338 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.88M, up from 10,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $86.11. About 1.04M shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q EPS $2.13-EPS $2.18; 16/04/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP -; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Net $179.4M; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN 2018 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – FULL YEAR 2018 EPS NOW INCLUDES A REDUCED POSITIVE IMPACT OF $0.12 PER SHARE RELATED TO FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 28/03/2018 – PVH – 2018 REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS); 30/05/2018 – PVH RAISES FULL YEAR EPS OUTLOOK; 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PVH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’

More notable recent PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PVH Corp.: Growth Challenges Beyond Modest Chinese Tariff Impact – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cowen Slashes PVH Price Target: ‘We Need More Clarity On Sustainable Free Cash Flow’ – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America: G-III Has A Tariff Problem – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PVH Corp. Announces $3 Million Grant Extension With Save the Children – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold PVH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 73.26 million shares or 5.79% more from 69.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 1.38 million shares. First Manhattan reported 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Gsa Prtn Llp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 2,581 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 2,050 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc reported 20,286 shares. Cornerstone Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp invested in 43,674 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Street holds 0.03% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) or 3.60 million shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na invested in 5,143 shares or 0.12% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Tyvor Cap Limited Liability Company reported 6.31% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). 9,532 are owned by Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Cna Corp reported 22,443 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 4 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $10.60 million activity. 6,250 shares were bought by NASELLA HENRY, worth $502,293.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $253.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 115,504 shares to 807,410 shares, valued at $15.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nushares Etf Tr.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Coty, LyondellBasell, PVH – Benzinga” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 16,047 shares to 9,424 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 72,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 186,031 shares. 2.13 million are held by Prudential. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 17,179 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Capital Ww Invsts invested in 0.38% or 18.86 million shares. Southeast Asset Advsr owns 0.06% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 2,529 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communication Limited holds 13,494 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co owns 161,499 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0.79% or 24,522 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.06% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 57,755 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd holds 2,768 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na has 0.11% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.26% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 50,700 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd reported 68,727 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd reported 533,377 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. Another trade for 764,501 shares valued at $57.04 million was bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC.