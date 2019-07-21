As Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) Shares Declined, Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Decreased Stake; As Enpro Industries (NPO) Share Price Declined, Holder Skyline Asset Management LP Decreased by $4.43 Million Its Stake

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Enpro Industries Inc. (NPO) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 69,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 151,200 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.75 million, down from 220,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Enpro Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $62.07. About 120,266 shares traded or 0.99% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 12.95% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 40,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.24M, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 7.69 million shares traded or 131.96% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LyondellBasell subsidiary announces convertible special stock dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Closer Look At LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “LyondellBasell Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Can Clean Up On The Dividend With Dow Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15 are held by Lifeplan Gp. Sumitomo Life Ins Communication reported 18,685 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Lmr Llp holds 0.14% or 32,518 shares. 70,440 are owned by Hourglass Ltd Limited Liability Company. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.15% or 147,650 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 157 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 19,695 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) owns 2,860 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ativo Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,007 shares stake. Optimum Inv Advsrs reported 2,710 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Management Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 37,630 shares. Old National State Bank In reported 0.14% stake. Cumberland Advsr invested 0.28% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Greystone Managed Investments Inc reported 37,594 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 95,538 shares to 3.94M shares, valued at $105.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 87,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.03 billion for 7.75 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $588.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Admiral Caldwell Recognizes Fairbanks Morse Partnership During Visit to Beloit Facility – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Charlotte-based EnPro taps chief operating officer to be its next CEO – Charlotte Business Journal” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$59.09, Is It Time To Put EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EnPro Industries Announces Date for First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NPO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 3.60% less from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 40,808 shares. Kbc Nv reported 38,419 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Us Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 32,061 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al reported 9,906 shares. 4,500 were reported by Capital Fund Mngmt Sa. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 77,865 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 49,141 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 69,508 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 16,836 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 20,000 shares. Trexquant Lp has invested 0.03% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). 53,109 were reported by Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd. Ajo Lp accumulated 4,313 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 116,868 shares stake.

Analysts await EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 40.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.75 per share. NPO’s profit will be $21.77 million for 14.78 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by EnPro Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.83% EPS growth.