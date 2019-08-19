As Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) Market Value Declined, Loews Trimmed Holding; Reilly Financial Advisors Maintains Holding in Novartis A G (NVS)

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 4357.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 115,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 117,805 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33 million, up from 2,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.82. About 851,043 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 22/03/2018 – Novartis Drug Tasigna Approved by FDA to Treat Children With Rare Form of Leukemia; 20/04/2018 – Glenn Williams: Novartis readies to auction U.S. generic pills business; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 27/03/2018 – GSK to Buy Out Novartis Stake in Consumer Health-Care JV for $13 Bln; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Improvements Were Reported Early by Entresto Patients, With Median Follow-Up Time of 32 Days; 01/05/2018 – NOVARTIS FINANCE S.A.: KYMRIAH® (TISAGENLECLEUCEL),; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 14/03/2018 – Global Acromegaly and Gigantism Drugs Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are lpsen, Novartis & Pfizer – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys Novartis stake in consumer health care venture for $13 billion; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 144,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14 million, down from 151,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $74.88. About 810,141 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 399,054 shares to 409,582 shares, valued at $11.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 26,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).