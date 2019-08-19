As Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Cna Financial Trimmed by $756,000 Its Holding; Motley Fool Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Gentex (GNTX) by $4.00 Million

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.6. About 505,528 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 94,200 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, down from 103,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 587,157 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01 million for 15.83 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $865.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 4,880 shares to 29,542 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Class A Shares (NYSE:V).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $12,499 was bought by Ryan Scott P. Nash Kevin C bought $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29. 120 shares were bought by Chiodo Matthew, worth $2,510 on Friday, June 28. $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Boehm Neil.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.