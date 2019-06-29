As Lyondellbasell Indus A Nv (LYB) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Cumberland Partners LTD Cut Its Holding; Grand Jean Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in American Tower (AMT) by $3.90 Million as Market Value Rose

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus A Nv (LYB) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 76,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 173,780 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.61M, down from 250,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus A Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $86.13. About 6.87M shares traded or 142.40% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 19,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,868 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.77M, down from 89,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $204.45. About 2.97 million shares traded or 70.67% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 earnings per share, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.03 billion for 7.77 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest accumulated 275,249 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.15% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 229,100 shares. United Automobile Association reported 398,915 shares. 63,023 were reported by Sei Investments Com. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.1% or 1.91 million shares. Torray Ltd reported 24,676 shares. Peoples Financial Service reported 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Nuveen Asset Lc has invested 0.22% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cincinnati Indemnity Communication stated it has 4.62% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Texas-based Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Natixis Advsr Lp holds 34,100 shares. Amica Retiree Trust holds 1,801 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Intrust Bancshares Na has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability holds 4,719 shares. Hourglass Limited Liability Co invested in 1.72% or 70,440 shares.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in North American Const by 28,800 shares to 586,400 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) by 32,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 945,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $10.99 million activity. 2,000 shares were sold by THOMPSON SAMME L, worth $314,220 on Wednesday, January 2. 3,050 shares were sold by Lara Gustavo, worth $503,250 on Friday, January 18. Bartlett Thomas A sold $8.45M worth of stock or 51,203 shares.

