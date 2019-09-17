As Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) Stock Price Declined, Thornburg Investment Management Upped Its Position by $7.74 Million; Rodgers Brothers Holding in Diageo Plc (DEO) Has Decreased by $329,552 as Market Valuation Declined

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 1.87M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.31 million, up from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $89. About 4.58 million shares traded or 35.72% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 1,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 13,489 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, down from 15,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $163.9. About 348,630 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $359.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 15,286 shares to 31,039 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 21,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Top Alcohol Stocks to Buy in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on December 24, 2018, Fool.com published: “Diageo’s Chairman Just Spent $1.2 Million on Its Stock. Should You Buy, Too? – The Motley Fool” on December 26, 2018. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Will Happen If Buybacks Are Banned? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Deep Analysis Of Diageo – Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lyondell’s Houston refinery continues demolition program – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LyondellBasell in MOU for $12B Chinese chemical investment – report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Closer Look At LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Largest Insider Trades of the Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 53,810 shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $23.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,509 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,941 were accumulated by Hightower Tru Svcs Lta. Cornerstone Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Stephens Inc Ar has 0.14% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 4.73 million are held by Northern Trust Corporation. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.15M shares. C M Bidwell And Assocs reported 0.15% stake. Synovus Financial invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Monetary Management Inc has 2,925 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited owns 115,040 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Amp Capital Investors Limited, Australia-based fund reported 174,184 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0.04% or 3.16 million shares in its portfolio. Cibc Mkts Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 75,152 shares. Preferred Ltd Llc invested in 291 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Profund Limited Liability Company owns 11,790 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.