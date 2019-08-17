As Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) Stock Declined, Quantbot Technologies LP Upped Holding by $3.29 Million; Summit Securities Group Raised Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake by $1.37 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 27976.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 7,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 26 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $218.47. About 2.23M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 13/03/2018 – Worker Exodus Builds at McDonald’s as Mobile App Sows Confusion; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-lnsect farms gear up to feed soaring global protein demand

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) by 263.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 39,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 53,967 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 14,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 1.83M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (Call) (AMJ) by 464 shares to 162 shares, valued at $413,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At And T Inc (NYSE:T) by 226,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,944 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 451,071 shares. 228,571 were accumulated by Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability Co. Shell Asset holds 216,778 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Texas Cap National Bank & Trust Tx has 2,507 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 105,099 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.43% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Stillwater Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,967 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 40,134 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.36% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Keybank Association Oh holds 0.78% or 686,757 shares in its portfolio. Opus Capital Gp Ltd Liability invested in 0.28% or 5,572 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.02% or 1,668 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of accumulated 8,594 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Plancorp Ltd Liability Co reported 5,990 shares.

