As Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) Market Value Declined, Luminus Management Trimmed by $7.48 Million Its Position; Matthews International Capital Management Increases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) by 42.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 89,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 118,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00 million, down from 208,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $74.21. About 1.26M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 202,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 3.68 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266.83 million, up from 3.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $61.4. About 1.43 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 4.40 million shares to 17.30M shares, valued at $67.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 823,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Materials Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

