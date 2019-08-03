As Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Trimmed by $3.72 Million Its Position; Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Position Has Upped by Snow Capital Management Lp

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 892,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 2.26 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.90 million, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jetblue Airways Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 3.21 million shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 07/03/2018 – JETBLUE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON FLIGHTS IN EMAIL TODAY; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein: JetBlue’s Return Great Win for Ontario Airport, Inland Empire; 12/04/2018 – JetSuite Plans 100-Plane Fleet With Qatar and JetBlue Backing; 11/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – TRAFFIC IN MARCH INCREASED 7.3 PERCENT FROM MARCH 2017, ON A CAPACITY INCREASE OF 3.3 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SAYS IT HAS 10% STAKE IN JETSUITEX AIR; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SAYS STILL CONSIDERING OPTIONS FOR E190, A321-LR PLANES; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue Sees 2Q RASM Down3%-Flat; 22/03/2018 – JetBlue Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – JetBlue March Capacity Increased 3.3%; 08/05/2018 – JetBlue Grows International Presence with Expanded Service in Havana and Mexico City

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 44,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 589,732 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.59 million, down from 634,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.57% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 4.41M shares traded or 34.07% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy (NYSE:FE) by 59,447 shares to 122,637 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 90,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,513 shares, and has risen its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why LyondellBasell Industries’ Stock Rose 16% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “LyondellBasell (LYB) Announces Final Daily VWAP and Final Price Cap of Tender Offer to Purchase Up to 37M Shares – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,143 were accumulated by Assetmark Incorporated. Intact Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 11,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bb&T Ltd Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 43,277 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter invested 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 229,100 shares. Bridges Management Incorporated reported 5,245 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Company Na has 42,965 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp holds 100,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 46,053 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv has invested 2.14% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Pinnacle Associate Ltd invested in 63,748 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cincinnati Casualty Com reported 17,683 shares. Ameritas, a Nebraska-based fund reported 5,455 shares. Bahl And Gaynor owns 870,705 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank owns 19,078 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 38,864 shares to 992,422 shares, valued at $29.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 64,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU).

More notable recent JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why JetBlue (JBLU) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “JetBlue (JBLU) Down 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Time to Buy Airlines ETF on Mixed-to-Upbeat Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.