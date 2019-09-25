As Lyondellbasell A (LYB) Valuation Declined, Exane Derivatives Cut Its Position by $238.33 Million; Grupo Financiero Galicia Adr (GGAL) Stake Boosted by Baillie Gifford & Company

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell A (LYB) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 2,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 41,812 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60B, down from 44,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Lyondellbasell A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $86.29. About 2.74M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia Adr (GGAL) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 11,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.62 million, up from 991,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 1.49 million shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $938.68 million for 7.70 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 128 shares to 6,716 shares, valued at $127.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 3,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 212,930 shares stake. 527 are owned by Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability. Asset One Com Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 213,877 shares. Qs Investors Lc reported 172,636 shares stake. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.16% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 128,991 are held by Cincinnati. California Employees Retirement accumulated 607,055 shares. Pnc Services Gru Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 144,198 shares. Omers Administration holds 1.07 million shares. Assetmark Inc reported 4,908 shares. Aviva Pcl reported 379,284 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 0.01% stake. Stephens Ar has invested 0.14% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). The Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Management has invested 0.86% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Boston Ptnrs owns 23,514 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. On Thursday, August 29 AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought $57.04M worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 764,501 shares.