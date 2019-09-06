As Lyondellbasell A (LYB) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Exane Derivatives Has Raised Its Position; Equity Residential (EQR) Shareholder Presima Has Lowered Its Position as Share Price Rose

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Lyondellbasell A (LYB) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 3,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 44,580 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75B, up from 41,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Lyondellbasell A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $77.4. About 289,881 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 38.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 32,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $86.93. About 328,308 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. Patel Bhavesh V. also bought $498,873 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc holds 471,929 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Lp reported 0.29% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Summit Group Ltd has 5,500 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 1,650 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 2.63M shares. 28,006 were reported by Legacy Capital Partners. Sector Pension Inv Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 50,021 shares. Bluecrest Capital Limited owns 6,396 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bessemer Inc holds 8,091 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Limited Liability Com holds 109,079 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Co invested in 1.61 million shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested in 0.13% or 82,251 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 7,880 shares. Capstone Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 9,389 shares. Cumberland reported 9,750 shares.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 270 shares to 66 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) by 2,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,100 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Cl.A (NYSE:CBG).

