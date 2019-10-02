As Lyon William Homes (WLH) Valuation Rose, Holder Gmt Capital Lowered Position; As Ingles Mkts (IMKTA) Market Value Rose, Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Increased Stake by $611,630

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ingles Mkts Inc (IMKTA) by 56.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 19,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.57% . The institutional investor held 54,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70M, up from 34,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingles Mkts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $792.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 66,371 shares traded. Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) has risen 6.89% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IMKTA News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s places lngles’ Ba3 CFR on Review for Upgrade; 25/05/2018 – El Corte Ingles IPO would need serious preparatory work; 02/04/2018 – lngles Markets, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Ingles Markets Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Ingles Markets’ Ba3 Cfr on Review for Upgrade; 08/03/2018 Ingles Markets Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Ingles Markets’ Ba3 Reflects Solid Regional Franchise, Real Estate Base, Adequate Liquidity; 10/05/2018 – Ingles Markets 2Q Net $9.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ingles Markets Incorporated Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMKTA)

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 53.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 1.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 996,327 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.16 million, down from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $755.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 279,410 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Rev $373.4M; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 63.24% or $0.43 from last year’s $0.68 per share. WLH’s profit will be $9.46 million for 19.98 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $2.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Millendo Therapeutics Inc by 39,105 shares to 53,419 shares, valued at $618,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) by 195,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $376.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) by 31,172 shares to 11,781 shares, valued at $770,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 52,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,850 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS).

