As Lyon William Homes (WLH) Stock Value Rose, Pdt Partners Cut Holding by $501,060; Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Value Rose While Carlson Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $84.22. About 4.13M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 33,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 71,069 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 104,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $667.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.94. About 240,766 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47B for 25.07 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Investment accumulated 68,853 shares. Stifel Corporation invested in 1.32M shares. Roanoke Asset Management Corporation New York holds 2.13% or 57,080 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,710 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Invests LP has invested 0.12% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Perkins Cap Management Incorporated owns 39,154 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 0.21% or 62,706 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Incorporated has invested 2.85% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ci Investments holds 0.03% or 77,550 shares. Syntal Cap Limited Co holds 29,896 shares. Welch & Forbes Lc invested in 1.27% or 634,537 shares. Perkins Coie owns 1,684 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.44% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 5,851 were accumulated by Verity Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.27% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 17,603 shares to 729,300 shares, valued at $29.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) by 16,178 shares to 77,338 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 10,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH).

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 63.24% or $0.43 from last year’s $0.68 per share. WLH’s profit will be $9.30 million for 17.94 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.