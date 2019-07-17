As Lyon William Homes (WLH) Stock Rose, Shareholder Second Curve Capital Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.62 Million; Barclays Plc Decreased Stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by $3.82 Million

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 67.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 93,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,264 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 137,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.11. About 586,033 shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has declined 1.15% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 18/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – APPOINTS KEVIN SIN AS NEW SENIOR VP AND HEAD OF WORLDWIDE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT FOR R&D; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 12/04/2018 – GSK signs strategic agreement to transfer rare disease gene therapy portfolio to Orchard Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – CLOUD PHARMACEUTICALS FORMS DRUG DESIGN PACT WITH GSK; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR THE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS, INCLUDING A SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION, AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING THE BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – GSK SAYS CLINICAL DATA DEMONSTRATE EFFICACY OF FLUARIX TETRA; 18/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE GSK LANDMARK IMPACT RESULTS AT 22:00 BST; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 11/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE LTD GLSM.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 11.80 BLN RUPEES VS 12.10 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 174,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 527,604 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 702,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $723.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 67,940 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 28.76% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 41.38% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.58 per share. WLH’s profit will be $12.86 million for 14.07 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% EPS growth.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 457,850 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 67,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Analysts await GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 15.58% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.77 per share. GSK’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 15.81 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by GlaxoSmithKline plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.72% negative EPS growth.