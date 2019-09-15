As Lyon William Homes (WLH) Stock Rose, Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increased Its Stake by $784,800; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lifted Its Mdc Partners (MDCA) Stake by $313,486

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 149.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 43,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The institutional investor held 72,685 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 29,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $736.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 456,444 shares traded or 24.21% up from the average. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 31.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 156,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The institutional investor held 656,743 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.65% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 1.16 million shares traded or 350.62% up from the average. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 04/05/2018 – Ned Russell Joins MDC Partners as Managing Partner, Healthcare to Bolster Award-Winning Network’s lmpressive Category Experience and Growth; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Rev $327M; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss $31.4M

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $12.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 61,600 shares to 112,244 shares, valued at $17.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,000 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,080 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $18,500 was made by Gendel Mitchell on Friday, March 22. Another trade for 17,832 shares valued at $51,891 was made by O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE on Monday, May 13.