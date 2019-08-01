As Lyon William Homes (WLH) Stock Rose, Huber Capital Management Has Lowered by $4.47 Million Its Stake; Lkq (LKQ) Shareholder Incline Global Management Has Lowered Position as Stock Declined

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 65.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 298,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 154,975 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, down from 453,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $704.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.19% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.62. About 714,701 shares traded or 74.41% up from the average. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 39,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 510,211 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.94M for 11.11 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 535,868 shares. Moreover, Gmt Cap has 1.63% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd accumulated 1.32% or 3.33M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 21,907 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 0.09% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 1.30M shares. New South Cap Mgmt Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 3.06 million shares. 100,527 were accumulated by United Serv Automobile Association. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Carroll Assocs has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Signaturefd Limited Liability Com accumulated 166,957 shares. Albert D Mason, Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,835 shares. Counselors reported 0.13% stake. 9,000 are owned by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. Gideon Cap Advsrs, a New York-based fund reported 22,628 shares. Invesco invested in 0.05% or 5.28M shares.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 24,052 shares to 147,589 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evergy Inc by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).