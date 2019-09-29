As Lyon William Homes (WLH) Shares Rose, Shareholder Basswood Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; Rhumbline Advisers Trimmed Position in Cypress Semiconductor Com (CY) by $751,938

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 38.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 216,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 350,260 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39M, down from 566,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $773.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 273,762 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp Com (CY) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 34,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 943,126 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.98M, down from 977,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.57B market cap company. It closed at $23.21 lastly. It is down 30.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 63.24% or $0.43 from last year’s $0.68 per share. WLH’s profit will be $9.46 million for 20.44 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 143,403 shares to 1.98M shares, valued at $66.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 73,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,572 shares, and has risen its stake in First Fndtn Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.64 million for 24.18 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

