As Lyon William Homes (WLH) Share Value Rose, Q Global Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake; Globeflex Capital LP Has Cut Holding in Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) as Stock Rose

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 44.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 20,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 25,569 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, down from 45,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.98. About 754,405 shares traded or 1.91% up from the average. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 24/05/2018 – TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys Declares Dividend of 16c; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Sets 2018 Officer Bonus Program; 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 25/04/2018 – ComScore: Paramount Pictures Subscribes to TDS Distribution Software; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS)

Q Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 26.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc bought 39,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 187,294 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, up from 147,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $768.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 289,115 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Rev $373.4M; 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Q Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $98.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 143,554 shares to 113,956 shares, valued at $33.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 42.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TDS’s profit will be $26.34M for 28.24 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $124,400 activity.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $480.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Small Cap Etf (EWZS) by 64,090 shares to 289,940 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT) by 24,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold TDS shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 89.84 million shares or 1.89% more from 88.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.