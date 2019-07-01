As Lyon William Homes (WLH) Market Value Rose, Second Curve Capital Lowered Position; Stadion Money Management Cut Its Holding in Aflac (AFL) by $345,597 as Stock Value Rose

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 174,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 527,604 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 702,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $697.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 137,752 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 28.76% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Rev $373.4M; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 7,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,149 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 27,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $55.7. About 1.29 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.07 per share. AFL’s profit will be $797.66 million for 13.01 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01B and $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 1.16M shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $260.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SLY) by 63,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $3.01 million activity. 27,120 shares were sold by Koide Masatoshi, worth $1.29M. $1.82M worth of stock was sold by LAKE CHARLES D II on Tuesday, February 5.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $131.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 43,600 shares to 200,643 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 67,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 41.38% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.58 per share. WLH’s profit will be $12.86M for 13.56 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% EPS growth.