As Lyon William Homes (WLH) Market Value Rose, Second Curve Capital Cut Its Holding; As Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined, Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $679,672

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 174,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 527,604 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 702,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $681.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $18.03. About 725,764 shares traded or 82.10% up from the average. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 80,096 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 67,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Tru Company invested in 33,563 shares. Strategic Service reported 66,676 shares stake. Korea Corporation owns 1.28M shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 41,880 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. 21,621 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Howe And Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 194,547 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. First Personal Fincl Services stated it has 0.37% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 24,191 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Nj holds 1.73% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 42,056 shares. Cypress Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 12,035 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Llc has 2.1% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 144,629 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 12,742 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. St Germain D J Inc has invested 1.57% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).