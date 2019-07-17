As Lyon William Homes Cl A (WLH) Share Price Rose, Hodges Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $679,500; Bloomin Brands Com (BLMN) Shareholder Reinhart Partners Lifted Holding by $1.31 Million

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lyon William Homes Cl A (WLH) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 45,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 518,950 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, up from 473,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $729.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 237,017 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 28.76% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc Com (BLMN) by 28.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 65,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 295,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, up from 230,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Bloomin Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.76. About 1.26M shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 8.56% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 2.6 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC, AS OF APRIL 24, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands: Reaffirmes All Aspects of FY Guidance; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS APPRECIATES THE “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” IT HAS HAD WITH BLOOMIN’ BRANDS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS AND U.S. COMPARABLE SALES; 26/04/2018 – JANA Partners Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands to 2.6%; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Net $65.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.65M are owned by D E Shaw. Maverick Cap Ltd has invested 0.1% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). 3,195 are held by C M Bidwell Assocs Limited. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0.06% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 4.73M shares. James Inc has invested 0.24% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Regions Financial Corp invested in 14,996 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc has invested 0.07% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). State Street reported 1.76M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% or 16,423 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs holds 4,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus has 0% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 0% or 231 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Investment Management Group holds 40,014 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 3.08M shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 1.56 million shares stake.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL) by 46,333 shares to 97,034 shares, valued at $11.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in White Mtns Ins Grp Ltd Com (NYSE:WTM) by 396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,849 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:FITB).

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 183,913 shares to 154,642 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legacy Tx Financial Group Inc by 140,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,780 shares, and cut its stake in Tillys Inc Cl A (NYSE:TLYS).