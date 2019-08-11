As Lydall (LDL) Valuation Rose, Champlain Investment Partners Trimmed Its Holding; Broad Run Investment Management Has Decreased American Woodmark (AMWD) Stake as Valuation Declined

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lydall Inc. (LDL) by 18.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 232,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.32 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lydall Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $358.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $20.46. About 97,674 shares traded. Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) has declined 48.25% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LDL News: 15/05/2018 – Advisory Research Incorporated Exits Position in Lydall; 16/03/2018 Lydall Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 09/05/2018 – Lydall Cites Industry-Wide Increases in Costs of Fibers, Resins, Freight; 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q EPS 64c; 07/05/2018 – General Motors (GM) Recognizes Lydall for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 09/05/2018 – Lydall: Price Increase Covers All Products Supplied by Lydall Performance Materials; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lydall Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDL); 09/05/2018 – Lydall Performance Materials Announces a Price Increase; 09/04/2018 – Lydall Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corp (AMWD) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 67,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.34 million, down from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.81. About 90,102 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold AMWD shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.35 million shares or 0.41% less from 15.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,822 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsrs Llc. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 5,521 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 220 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Incorporated owns 18,406 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.44% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 140,384 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Co holds 37,795 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha owns 15,680 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 550,024 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). First Trust Advsrs LP stated it has 32,415 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp owns 97,996 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0.01% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 91,604 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 18,600 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 5.39% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.04 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $32.55M for 10.47 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “7 Stocks To Watch For May 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 01, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) – Yahoo News” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Woodmark Corp.: Profit From The Continued Strength In American Housing – Seeking Alpha” published on January 05, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Woodmark: Looking More Interesting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2018.

More notable recent Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lydall Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lydall Acquires Texel, a Leader in Innovative Technical Materials – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2016, Globenewswire.com published: “Lydall Announces Leadership Transition in its Thermal Acoustical Solutions Business – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lydall: A Value Investor’s Play – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Lydall Popped Nearly 12% Tuesday Morning – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 26, 2019.